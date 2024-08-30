Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

