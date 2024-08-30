Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.