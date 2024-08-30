Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.26 on Friday. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.