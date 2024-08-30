VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VAT Group Price Performance
VACNY opened at $52.17 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.
VAT Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.