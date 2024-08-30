VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

VACNY opened at $52.17 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.