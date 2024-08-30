Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16,580.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.