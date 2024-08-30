Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $682-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.56 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.