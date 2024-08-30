Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -321.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

