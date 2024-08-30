Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE) to Strong-Buy

New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on New Stratus Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

New Stratus Energy Stock Performance

New Stratus Energy stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22. New Stratus Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.84.

New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Analysts predict that New Stratus Energy will post 0.3695652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Stratus Energy

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

