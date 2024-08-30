Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the July 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.6 days.

Venture Stock Performance

VEMLF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

