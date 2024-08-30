Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

VEOEY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

