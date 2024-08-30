Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEOEY
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.