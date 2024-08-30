Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.