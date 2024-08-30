Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.73), with a volume of 70,791 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

