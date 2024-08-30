Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $493.35 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

