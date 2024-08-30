VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Trading Down 0.3%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($1.01). Approximately 332,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 630,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.80 ($1.01).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £316.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.97.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

