VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Evercore ISI

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VICI. Scotiabank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

