Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.