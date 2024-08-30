Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

