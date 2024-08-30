VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $6.16 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.