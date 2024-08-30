VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $6.16 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

