Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.