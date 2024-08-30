Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
