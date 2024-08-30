Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Short Interest Update

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 22,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of V opened at $274.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.11. Visa has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

