Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

VIST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Vista Energy stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,318,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after buying an additional 559,185 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

