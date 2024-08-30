Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $101.05 on Friday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

