Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 936,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. Visteon has a 1-year low of $95.40 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

