Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,316,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,316,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,016. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.