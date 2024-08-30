Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in August

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.1 %

VIVHY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

