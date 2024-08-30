VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.13. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,930,699 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VNET

VNET Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,683 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.