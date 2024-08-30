Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.