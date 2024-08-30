Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.