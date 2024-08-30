Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Voestalpine stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. Analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

Voestalpine Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

