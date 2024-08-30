Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Shares Down 2.9%

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 4,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Volex Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.
About Volex
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
