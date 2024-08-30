Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.14. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 10.06 and a 1 year high of 13.92.
Volkswagen Company Profile
