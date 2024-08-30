Vulcan Materials to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $241.28 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

