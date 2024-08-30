Warren E. Barnes Sells 500 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $143.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $144.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

