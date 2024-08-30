Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,893 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 436,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.