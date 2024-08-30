Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

Okta Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

