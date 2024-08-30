Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target to $89.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LINE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.

Shares of LINE opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

