Wells Fargo & Company Increases Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROIC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 3,257,862 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,436 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

