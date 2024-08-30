Wells Fargo & Company Raises First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $61.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of FR stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

