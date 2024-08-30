Wells Fargo & Company Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $130.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in PVH by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PVH by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

