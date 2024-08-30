Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $106.00 at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,389,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 198.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

