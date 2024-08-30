WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
WESCO International Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $162.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WCC
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WESCO International
- What are earnings reports?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.