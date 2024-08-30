WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $162.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

