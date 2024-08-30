Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

