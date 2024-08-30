Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

WDC stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,543 shares of company stock worth $2,889,463 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Western Digital by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 5,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.