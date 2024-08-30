Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 3,857 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,163.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 15.2 %

WHLR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market cap of $663,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

