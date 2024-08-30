Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.10 and traded as high as C$10.58. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 2,778,072 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0211055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $303,400 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

