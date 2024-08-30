Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,554 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 6,756.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,995,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

LLYVA stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

