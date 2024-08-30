Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 351 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.23 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.