Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 47 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $413.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

