Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 7,500 BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.73%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.