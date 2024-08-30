Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,304,000 after acquiring an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 499,501 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.